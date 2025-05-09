North Yorkshire Police shut down Harrogate property following persistent anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has closed a property in Harrogate under a court order after ongoing issues of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property on Bramham Drive has been the subject of repeated calls to police, the council and the housing provider recently following complaints of anti-social behaviour, crime, and disorder

On Thursday (May 8), York Magistrates Court granted a three-month closure order, prohibiting anyone from livin g within the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Nathan Hemingbrough, from the Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The closure order was the only way to deal with continued issues at the premises and to safeguard local residents.

The police have closed a property Bramham Drive in Harrogate under a court order after ongoing issues of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour

"We have a duty and an obligation to protect our community, and this order helps us to do that."

Despite several warnings, interventions and arrests connected to the behaviour of people in the property - and the effect this has had on the local community - there have been no improvements.

Several support options were offered, along with home visits, yet the issues at the address continued. The resident has been provided with support and advice regarding accessing housing.