North Yorkshire Police shut down Harrogate property following persistent anti-social behaviour

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th May 2025, 13:13 BST
North Yorkshire Police has closed a property in Harrogate under a court order after ongoing issues of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

The property on Bramham Drive has been the subject of repeated calls to police, the council and the housing provider recently following complaints of anti-social behaviour, crime, and disorder

On Thursday (May 8), York Magistrates Court granted a three-month closure order, prohibiting anyone from livin g within the property.

PC Nathan Hemingbrough, from the Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The closure order was the only way to deal with continued issues at the premises and to safeguard local residents.

The police have closed a property Bramham Drive in Harrogate under a court order after ongoing issues of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour

"We have a duty and an obligation to protect our community, and this order helps us to do that."

Despite several warnings, interventions and arrests connected to the behaviour of people in the property - and the effect this has had on the local community - there have been no improvements.

Several support options were offered, along with home visits, yet the issues at the address continued. The resident has been provided with support and advice regarding accessing housing.

