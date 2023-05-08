North Yorkshire Police send some very special officers to assist with the Coronation

PC Gareth Gummerson and his canine colleague, PD Isla

Some of those deployed had specialist capabilities such as firearms, marine support or search expertise and some were very special non-human workers, like North Yorkshire Police dog handler PC Gareth Gummerson and his canine colleague, PD Isla.

PC Gummerson said: “I joined North Yorkshire Police in March 2004 and became a dog handler 10 years ago.

“In my job as an officer in North Yorkshire I work with a general purpose dog, PD Milo and explosives search dog, PD Isla.

PC Gareth Gummerson and his canine colleagues, PD Milo and PD Isla

“Police dogs are a specialist and important resource so we’re often deployed on mutual aid, where we work with colleagues from across the UK to help keep everyone safe at a variety of events and occasions.

“PD Isla and I travelled to London to be part of the policing operation for the King’s Coronation where we’re worked to ensure the safety of everyone attending the celebrations.

“Isla is an eight year old springer spaniel and is highly trained and skilled at her job, she’s never happier than when she’s working.

“We’ve been to many events together including the G7 in Cornwall, Cop26 in Glasgow, the UCI cycling championships, Armed Forces Day and on a number of deployments with the National Crime Agency.

A very patriotic look for PD Isla

“London is certainly very different to North Yorkshire. There’s huge numbers of people around, large crowds and a lot of traffic but none of that phases Isla – she’s a true professional.

“Isla has been working hard searching a range of venues and locations but she’s also had plenty of downtime socialising with new canine friends.

"She’s definitely been enjoying staying in my hotel with me which is not a luxury she usually gets at home!

“Not only did we have the opportunity to see behind the scenes but I loved working alongside colleagues from all over the UK and overseas.

"On this deployment I worked with colleagues from Northumbria Police, the Metropolitan Police, South Wales Police, Ministry of Defence and Devon and Cornwall Police.

