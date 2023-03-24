News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police seize vehicle in Harrogate after being found with no insurance, MOT or tax

North Yorkshire Police have seized a vehicle in Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read

Police took the vehicle away after it was found to have no insurance, MOT and was also not taxed.

Upon further investigation, it was also found that the driver of the van was also disqualified from driving.

Paul Cording, a Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted yesterday: “Another one for the seizure yard as this vehicle was stopped by the team in Harrogate today.

North Yorkshire Police have seized a vehicle in Harrogate after being found with no insurance, MOT or tax (Credit: Sergeant Paul Cording)
"Driver is disqualified and has no insurance and the vehicle has no MOT or tax either.”