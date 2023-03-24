North Yorkshire Police seize vehicle in Harrogate after being found with no insurance, MOT or tax
North Yorkshire Police have seized a vehicle in Harrogate.
Police took the vehicle away after it was found to have no insurance, MOT and was also not taxed.
Upon further investigation, it was also found that the driver of the van was also disqualified from driving.
Paul Cording, a Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted yesterday: “Another one for the seizure yard as this vehicle was stopped by the team in Harrogate today.
"Driver is disqualified and has no insurance and the vehicle has no MOT or tax either.”