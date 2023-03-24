North Yorkshire Police seize vehicle in Harrogate after being found with no insurance, MOT or tax

Police took the vehicle away after it was found to have no insurance, MOT and was also not taxed.

Upon further investigation, it was also found that the driver of the van was also disqualified from driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Cording, a Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted yesterday: “Another one for the seizure yard as this vehicle was stopped by the team in Harrogate today.

North Yorkshire Police have seized a vehicle in Harrogate after being found with no insurance, MOT or tax (Credit: Sergeant Paul Cording)