North Yorkshire Police seize motorbike after reckless rider endangers pedestrians in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has acted swiftly after receiving multiple calls from concerned members of the public about a motorbike being ridden dangerously in Knaresborough.

Reports described a male riding at speed, carrying passengers without helmets, and nearly colliding with a pedestrian.

Within minutes of the initial reports, officers from the Operational Support Unit (OSU) Team 3, alongside the Knaresborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, located the motorbike at Hay-A-Park.

The bike was seized and the rider has been reported for summons to court for a number of driving offences.