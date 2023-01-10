News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police seek two men believed to have damaged car windows in Harrogate

North Yorkshire police have issued an appeal for help to identify those responsible for damaging car windows in Harrogate.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:33pm

The incident occurred just before 6.30am on Monday, January 9. Two men approached an unattended black Mercedes parked on Alderson Road.

The men approached the vehicle on foot from the Leeds Road junction.

One appears to have kept a look-out while the other damaged the car's windows.

Police are searching for two men in connection with an incident on Alderson Road
A statement on North Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page read: “We are requesting your assistance to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are asking a female jogger to get in touch.

"She was wearing a hi-vis harness, and may have run past the offenders on Leeds Road immediately prior to the junction of Alderson Road.

“In addition, we want to contact the driver of a white pick-up truck - possibly a milk delivery vehicle - that pulled into Alderson Road as the damage was taking place.

“And we would like to hear from anyone else driving in the Leeds Road area around the time of the incident, who may have dash cam footage.”

The suspects are described as two men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is requested to email [email protected]

Alternatively, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230004592 when giving information regarding this incident.