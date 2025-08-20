North Yorkshire Police searching for woman wanted on recall to prison who could be in Ripon or York

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a woman, with links to Ripon and York, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Chelsea Briggs, aged 30, is wanted on a prison recall.

She has links to Ripon and York and officers believe she's likely to be in the York area.

If you see her, or have any information about her current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Briggs, you should call 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250150955 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.