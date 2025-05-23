North Yorkshire Police searching for white van driver who made sexual comments to woman in her 80s in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a woman in her 80s was approached by a man in a white van who made inappropriate comments to her.

At around 9.45am on Tuesday, May 20, the woman was walking along York Place, near the junction of York Road, when the white van pulled up alongside her.

The man first told her he was “doing drives and pathways”, but then went on to make inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, leaving the woman extremely distressed.

The suspect drove off in the direction of Knaresborough Road towards Harrogate.

The van is described as looking similar to a Ford Transit and as it stopped on the side of the road, another vehicle pipped its horn as it was forced to drive around it.

The suspect is described as aged in his 60s, with short grey hair, dressed smartly, and wearing a cream and coffee-coloured t-shirt.

The police are appealing for witnesses and information including:

- Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the white van stop and approach the woman

- The driver of the vehicle who drove around the van

- Anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured the van or the incident on camera

- Anyone with doorbell or private CCTV footage along York Road and York Place that may have caught the van or the incident on camera

- Anyone else who may have been approached in a similar manner but has not reported it to the police

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Jemma Grant.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250090119 when providing any details regarding the incident.