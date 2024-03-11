North Yorkshire Police searching for wanted man thought to be in Harrogate and Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Harpin, 38, of no fixed address, is believed to be staying in the Harrogate and Ripon areas.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to get in touch.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12240029930.

If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, you should call 999, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029930.