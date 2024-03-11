North Yorkshire Police searching for wanted man thought to be in Harrogate and Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man they are searching for in connection with a number of offences including stalking and harassment.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:24 GMT
Lee Harpin, 38, of no fixed address, is believed to be staying in the Harrogate and Ripon areas.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to get in touch.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12240029930.

Lee Harpin is wanted in connection with a number of offences including stalking and harassment and could be in Harrogate district

If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, you should call 999, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029930.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.