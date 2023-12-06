North Yorkshire Police searching for two teenage girls from Harrogate last seen heading towards Leeds

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to help find two teenagers from Harrogate that have gone missing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, were last seen together in Harrogate town centre at about 9.15pm on Tuesday, December 5.

It is believed they were heading towards the Leeds area and may still be together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace was wearing black leggings, a black jacket with a fur hood, black trainers and carrying a cream handbag.

North Yorkshire Police is searching for Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, who have gone missing from Harrogate

Leah was wearing a cream coat with a fur hood and denim jeans.

Officers are concerned for their welfare and are urging members of the public to report any sightings of them.

If you see either Grace or Leah, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You should call 101 if you have any information or call 999 with an immediate sighting.

If your information refers to Grace, you should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230231064.