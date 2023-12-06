News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police searching for two teenage girls from Harrogate last seen heading towards Leeds

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to help find two teenagers from Harrogate that have gone missing.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, were last seen together in Harrogate town centre at about 9.15pm on Tuesday, December 5.

It is believed they were heading towards the Leeds area and may still be together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grace was wearing black leggings, a black jacket with a fur hood, black trainers and carrying a cream handbag.

North Yorkshire Police is searching for Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, who have gone missing from HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police is searching for Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, who have gone missing from Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is searching for Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, who have gone missing from Harrogate

Leah was wearing a cream coat with a fur hood and denim jeans.

Officers are concerned for their welfare and are urging members of the public to report any sightings of them.

If you see either Grace or Leah, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You should call 101 if you have any information or call 999 with an immediate sighting.

If your information refers to Grace, you should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230231064.

If your information refers to Leah, you should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230231015.