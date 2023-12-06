North Yorkshire Police searching for two teenage girls from Harrogate last seen heading towards Leeds
Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, were last seen together in Harrogate town centre at about 9.15pm on Tuesday, December 5.
It is believed they were heading towards the Leeds area and may still be together.
Grace was wearing black leggings, a black jacket with a fur hood, black trainers and carrying a cream handbag.
Leah was wearing a cream coat with a fur hood and denim jeans.
Officers are concerned for their welfare and are urging members of the public to report any sightings of them.
If you see either Grace or Leah, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.
You should call 101 if you have any information or call 999 with an immediate sighting.
If your information refers to Grace, you should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230231064.
If your information refers to Leah, you should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230231015.