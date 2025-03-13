North Yorkshire Police searching for two men following sexual assault in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a sexual assault that happened in Harrogate town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 12.45pm on Wednesday, March 5 on Station Parade when a young female victim was approached by two male suspects unknown to her.

One of the men sexually touched her as she was trying to walk away.

She feared for her safety and ran into the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are searching for two men after they sexually assaulted a woman in broad daylight on Station Parade in Harrogate

The suspects are both described as being white and of average build.

One is described as having short grey hair, wearing dark trousers, and carrying something over his right shoulder.

The other is described as being taller, wearing a dark top with hood, and dark trousers.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or passing motorists with dashcam footage, to help us identify the two men involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 430 Elizabeth Parry.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250039965 when providing any details regarding the incident.