North Yorkshire Police searching for two men and woman following violent theft at shop in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men and a woman they are searching for following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The two men and woman were reported to have been involved in violent theft at the Co-op on Leeds Road at around 8pm on August 25.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you recognise any of them in these CCTV images or if you have any information that could help our investigation, then please email [email protected]”

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Jessica Jordan.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240154821 when providing any details regarding the incident.