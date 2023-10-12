North Yorkshire Police searching for two men after stolen car found on its roof following collision on Knaresborough road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The single-vehicle collision happened on Market Flat Lane in Scriven which was reported by the fire service at 6.17pm on Wednesday (11 October).
The blue 53-reg Land Rover Freelander had overturned and two young men from the vehicle ran off into a nearby field off Scotton Way.
Despite ground searches and assistance from a police airplane, they have not yet been located.
It is believed they escaped without any serious injuries.
The Freelander had been stolen in Knaresborough on Wednesday between 2pm and around 6pm.
Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or doorbell footage are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference 12230193555 when providing any details.