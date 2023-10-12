Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The single-vehicle collision happened on Market Flat Lane in Scriven which was reported by the fire service at 6.17pm on Wednesday (11 October).

The blue 53-reg Land Rover Freelander had overturned and two young men from the vehicle ran off into a nearby field off Scotton Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite ground searches and assistance from a police airplane, they have not yet been located.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for two men after a stolen car was found on its roof following a collision on a Knaresborough road

It is believed they escaped without any serious injuries.

The Freelander had been stolen in Knaresborough on Wednesday between 2pm and around 6pm.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or doorbell footage are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.