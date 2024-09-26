North Yorkshire Police searching for three men after sunglasses stolen from opticians in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued three CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following two thefts in Harrogate.

The first incident happened at 3.50pm on August 21 when two men entered Bayfields Opticians on Parliament Street and left with some sunglasses without paying for them.

In a separate incident at the same location at 3.15pm on September 9, a pair of Cartier sunglasses were stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise these men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

The police are searching for three men after pairs of sunglasses were stolen from Bayfields Opticians in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Paul Harwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Reference number 12240152301 (August 21) or 12240165316 (September 9) when passing on any details regarding the incidents.