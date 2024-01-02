North Yorkshire Police searching for three men after burglary at motorcycle shop in Ripon on New Year’s Eve
At around 7.30pm on Sunday (December 31), three men broke into the Eurotek motorcycle sports business on Camp Hill Close.
The men, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, arrived in a white Ford transit style van, with chevron markings on the rear.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information that could assist with the investigation to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Gareth Skelton.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230247331 when passing on any details.