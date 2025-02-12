North Yorkshire Police searching for thieves after over £1,100 worth of diesel stolen in Harrogate and York

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after diesel was stolen from petrol stations in Harrogate and York.

The incident happened on Monday (February 10) when a van visited Sainsbury's petrol station in Huntington in York at 6.30am and stole diesel worth £275.

Not long after 8am, £279 worth of diesel was taken without payment from Tesco Express on High Street in Harrogate.

Then at 8.12am, £282 worth of diesel was taken without payment from Sainsbury's on Wetherby Road in Harrogate.

Finally at 8.20am, £272 worth of diesel was taken without payment at the Esso Petrol Station on Wetherby Road in Harrogate.

The diesel is collectively worth £1,108.

Police managed to track down the vehicle using ANPR Hub (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and identified the old Ford transit van travelling towards the border of Lancashire.

A patrol team located the vehicle but the suspects ran off and abandoned the vehicle.

One of the people believed to be involved is described as being a white man, 5ft 8inch tall, with a stocky build and short hair.

He was wearing a black cap, dark jeans, black trainers with a white sole, black t-shirt, and a burgundy jumper.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents or who may have seen the men once they had abandoned the van.

“Please get in touch if you have any information that could help our investigation.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250025123 when providing any details regarding the incident.