North Yorkshire Police searching for owner of nine goats found between Boroughbridge and York

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find the owner of nine goats that have been found in the Thorpe Underwood area, between York and Boroughbridge.

The goats are currently safe and being well cared for but police officers want to trace their owner.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "This certainly isn't a sentence you say every day, but if you're missing nine goats or know anyone who is, we would love to hear from you."

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.