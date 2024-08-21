North Yorkshire Police searching for owner of dog used in suspected poaching incident near Ripon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday (August 19) in Melmerby, and police are seeking information about the identity of a group of men seen in the area.
A lurcher-type dog was also located and taken into police possession.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We urgently need to identify the owner of this dog.
"If it is your dog, we want to hear from you before we have to treat it as abandoned and it is re-homed.”
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for David Mackay.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240150875 when providing any details regarding the incident.