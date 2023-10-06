North Yorkshire Police searching for missing 23-year-old man from Ripon who has been recalled to prison
John Paul Wilson - known as ‘JP’ – was convicted of a robbery at York Crown Court on 19 October 2021 and was imprisoned for three and a half years.
The 23-year-old was released on licence on 19 May 2023, but the Probation Service has since reported “poor behaviour” displayed by Wilson.
He was recalled to prison on 15 September and extensive police enquiries have been ongoing to locate and arrest him.
Members of the public have been urged to report any information that could confirm Wilson’s whereabouts.
It is believed he is in the Ripon and Harrogate areas, although officially he should be living in Leeds since his release from prison.
If you know where John Paul Wilson is and can help the police with their search, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Immediate sightings should be reported via 999.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by making an online report at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230175228 when providing any details.