North Yorkshire Police searching for missing 23-year-old man from Ripon who has been recalled to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Paul Wilson - known as ‘JP’ – was convicted of a robbery at York Crown Court on 19 October 2021 and was imprisoned for three and a half years.

The 23-year-old was released on licence on 19 May 2023, but the Probation Service has since reported “poor behaviour” displayed by Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was recalled to prison on 15 September and extensive police enquiries have been ongoing to locate and arrest him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police is searching for missing John Paul Wilson from Ripon who has been recalled to prison

Members of the public have been urged to report any information that could confirm Wilson’s whereabouts.

It is believed he is in the Ripon and Harrogate areas, although officially he should be living in Leeds since his release from prison.

If you know where John Paul Wilson is and can help the police with their search, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Immediate sightings should be reported via 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by making an online report at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/