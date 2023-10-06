News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

North Yorkshire Police searching for missing 23-year-old man from Ripon who has been recalled to prison

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to track down a 23-year-old man from Ripon who has been recalled to prison.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Paul Wilson - known as ‘JP’ – was convicted of a robbery at York Crown Court on 19 October 2021 and was imprisoned for three and a half years.

The 23-year-old was released on licence on 19 May 2023, but the Probation Service has since reported “poor behaviour” displayed by Wilson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was recalled to prison on 15 September and extensive police enquiries have been ongoing to locate and arrest him.

North Yorkshire Police is searching for missing John Paul Wilson from Ripon who has been recalled to prisonNorth Yorkshire Police is searching for missing John Paul Wilson from Ripon who has been recalled to prison
North Yorkshire Police is searching for missing John Paul Wilson from Ripon who has been recalled to prison
Most Popular

Members of the public have been urged to report any information that could confirm Wilson’s whereabouts.

It is believed he is in the Ripon and Harrogate areas, although officially he should be living in Leeds since his release from prison.

If you know where John Paul Wilson is and can help the police with their search, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Immediate sightings should be reported via 999.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by making an online report at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230175228 when providing any details.