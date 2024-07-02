North Yorkshire Police searching for man who shouted racist abuse following collision in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:35 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information following a hate crime incident in Harrogate last month.

The incident happened at 8.25am on June 12 on Woodfield Road when a damage-only collision happened between a BMW 1 Series and a Kia Sportage.

Following this, the driver of the BMW left his car and shouted racist abuse at the Kia driver.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to this incident and anyone with any relevant dashcam footage to get in contact with us.

The police are searching for man after he shouted racist abuse following a collision on Woodfield Road in Harrogate

"We’re particularly appealing to anyone who intervened to please get in touch.”

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Alice Brazier.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240103553 when providing any information with regards to the incident.