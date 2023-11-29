North Yorkshire Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison with links to Harrogate and Leeds
Bailey George Samuel Townend, 21, is believed to be evading arrest in the local area.
He was released from prison on licence on Wednesday, November 1 after being handed a 51-week custodial sentence for burglary and theft offences.
However, the Probation Service has reported that Townend has failed to reside at approved accommodation in Leeds, thereby breaching his licence.
Police enquiries are ongoing in the Harrogate and Leeds areas in the effort to return Townend to prison.
Townend is described as white, 5ft 8inch tall, slim build, with short brown hair and green eyes.
If you can help us track him down, please report information to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.
For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure a rapid response.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230220557 when providing any details.