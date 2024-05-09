North Yorkshire Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison who could be in Harrogate
Matthew Tuck, aged 29, is wanted on prison recall.
Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to get in touch.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029930 when providing any details.