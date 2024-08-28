North Yorkshire Police searching for man wanted for breaching bail conditions who could be in Harrogate or Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a wanted man who is believed to be in Harrogate or Knaresborough.

Christopher Rowland Penny, 44, is wanted by police for breaching his bail conditions issued by the Magistrate’s Court where he is due to appear in connection with a number of offences, including theft and possessing an offensive weapon.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Mr Penny and as a part of their enquiries, they are now appealing to members of the public to get in touch in they have seen him or know where he is now.

If you have any information, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240066083 when providing any details regarding the incident.