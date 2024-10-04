North Yorkshire Police searching for man wanted for assault who may be in Harrogate, Boroughbridge or Masham

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Oct 2024, 14:59 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a man who is wanted and could be in the Harrogate district area.

Daniel Bettles-Hall, aged 37, is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order.

He is of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Bettles-Hall, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.

Daniel Bettles-Hall, aged 37, who has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham, is wanted in connection with theft, assault and for failing to comply with a community order

You should call 101, select option one, and speak to the control room.

Any immediate sightings should be reported by dialling 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police refernence 12230097393 number when providing any information

