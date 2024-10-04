North Yorkshire Police searching for man wanted for assault who may be in Harrogate, Boroughbridge or Masham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a man who is wanted and could be in the Harrogate district area.

Daniel Bettles-Hall, aged 37, is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order.

He is of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Bettles-Hall, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.

You should call 101, select option one, and speak to the control room.

Any immediate sightings should be reported by dialling 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police refernence 12230097393 number when providing any information