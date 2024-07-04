North Yorkshire Police searching for man and woman after equipment and clothing stolen from Cotswold Outdoor in Harrogate
It happened at Cotswold Outdoor on West Park on Monday (June 3) at around 2.20pm and involved the high value theft of equipment and clothing.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re asking people to get in touch if they recognise the man and woman in the images.”
If you can help in any way, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room by dialling 101 and selecting option four.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240097769 when providing any details regarding the incident.