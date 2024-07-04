Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

It happened at Cotswold Outdoor on West Park on Monday (June 3) at around 2.20pm and involved the high value theft of equipment and clothing.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re asking people to get in touch if they recognise the man and woman in the images.”

If you can help in any way, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room by dialling 101 and selecting option four.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.