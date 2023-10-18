North Yorkshire Police searching for man and woman after designer handbags worth almost £480 stolen from Harrogate shop

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at 10.07am on Thursday, August 31 when a man and a woman entered TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre.

The man stayed by the exit while the woman selected nine designer handbags, valued at almost £480, and left the shop without paying.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman or the man, who had distinctive long hair tied up, as they believe they may have information that could help the police with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.