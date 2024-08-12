North Yorkshire Police searching for man and woman after bank card stolen from shop in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has released two CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

It happened at M&S and Co-op on Leeds Road at around 2.15am on July 15 and involved the theft of a bank card which was then used to obtain money from a cash machine.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise either the man or the woman pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for “three, one, nine”.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240125876 when providing any details regarding the incident.