North Yorkshire Police searching for man and woman after bank card stolen from shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has released two CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

It happened at M&S and Co-op on Leeds Road at around 2.15am on July 15 and involved the theft of a bank card which was then used to obtain money from a cash machine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise either the man or the woman pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for a man and a woman after a bank card stolen from M&S and Co-op in HarrogateThe police are searching for a man and a woman after a bank card stolen from M&S and Co-op in Harrogate
The police are searching for a man and a woman after a bank card stolen from M&S and Co-op in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for “three, one, nine”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240125876 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice