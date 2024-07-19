North Yorkshire Police searching for man and woman after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has released two CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a theft in Ripon.

It happened at Sainsbury’s on Market Place East on June 27 between 5.45pm and 6pm and involved the theft of more than £800 worth of alcohol.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise either of them, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Katie Hicks.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240114223 when providing any details regarding the incident.