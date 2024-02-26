News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police searching for man after woman hit in face outside Knaresborough town centre pub

North Yorkshire Police is searching for a man following an assault on a woman outside a pub in Knaresborough town centre over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday (February 24), a female was out socialising in a pub when an unknown male started throwing his arms and verbally abusing her.

As she left the pub, she was hit the face by the male and as a result, police officers would like to identify him and speak to him.

The male was described as white, blonde hair, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The police are searching for a man following an assault on a woman outside a pub in Knaresborough town centre

If you witnessed this incident or recognise the man in question, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 24022024-0530 when providing any information.