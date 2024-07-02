North Yorkshire Police searching for man after vehicles damaged in Harrogate district village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has issued an image of a man they would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in a Harrogate village.

The incident happened on April 10 when a number of vehicles were damaged in Kirk Deighton.

If you recognise the man in the picture, you should get in touch with the police as he may have information that will assist their investigation.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Victoria Lowery.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.