North Yorkshire Police searching for man after two people assaulted in broad daylight in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued an image of a man that we would like to speak to following an assault in the Knaresborough area.

The incident happened between 11am and 11.30am on June 2 on Abbey Road and involved a man assaulting a man and a woman, causing minor injuries to both victims.

If you recognise the man in the picture, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police as he may have information that can assist their investigation.

You can email rachel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Rachel Simms.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.