North Yorkshire Police searching for man after mobile phone stolen from bus station in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a mobile phone was stolen in Harrogate.
The incident happened at Harrogate Bus Station at 12.40pm on Friday, September 15.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that will help the police with their investigation.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1488 Joanne Bell.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230176273 when passing on information.