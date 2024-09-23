North Yorkshire Police searching for man after car window smashed with hammer in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued an image of a man they would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 3.05pm on Wednesday, September 4 on Bower Street, and involved a car window being smashed by an unknown male with a glass hammer.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man in the picture, as he may have information that will assist our investigation."

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 448 Sunderland.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240161159 when providing any details regarding the incident.