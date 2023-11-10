North Yorkshire Police searching for key witness following report of sexual assault in Harrogate public toilet
The incident happened on 17 September when a man and a woman went into the public toilets in the Victoria Shopping Centre, opposite the railway station.
They were both followed into the toilet by the man in the CCTV image that has been released by police.
The man appears visibly surprised to see both the man and woman enter the male toilet together and may remember the incident.
Officers are hoping that the man reads this appeal and gets in touch as he may be able to provide key information that could assist their investigation.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect in the case has been identified and officers want to stress that the man they want to trace is not a suspect, but a witness who may be able to provide vital information.
“If you believe that you are the man, or you also saw a man and woman in the male toilets that day, please get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call 101, press option two and ask for Lorraine Whipp.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230176639 when providing any details.