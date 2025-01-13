North Yorkshire Police searching for driver of car following damage-only collision in Harrogate
The incident happened at 3.39pm on Thursday, January 2 on Mount Parade and involved a red Ford Fiesta with a grey roof box reversing into a grey Fiat 500.
The female driver stopped and left a note, however the contact details provided are unclear or incomplete.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you are the woman who was driving the red Fiesta.
“We’d also like to hear from anyone who recognises the vehicle pictured, knows who was driving it at the time of the incident, or has any information that could assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Alan Mason.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250003913 when providing any details regarding the incident.