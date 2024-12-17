North Yorkshire Police searching for driver after car hits wall on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a vehicle drove into a wall on a major road in the Harrogate district last week.

On Thursday, December 12 at 6.50pm, a vehicle drove into a wall at Pot Bank, on the B6161 in Beckwithshaw, causing damage.

A passing motorist in a small white van stopped to assist shortly after the collision, helping remove the vehicle from the flowerbed and wall.

The driver left the scene without leaving any details and has not been in touch with North Yorkshire Police to report the collision.

The vehicle involved is a small hatchback, possibly a Ford Ka, Fiat 500 or similar.

The driver was a male, aged 50 to 65-years-old, with short hair and glasses, and he was wearing trousers and a jumper.

The passenger was a female, aged 50 to 65-years-old, with light coloured bobbed hair, and was wearing a hooded long light coloured coat which was down to her mid calf and trousers.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.

You should email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228838 when providing any details regarding the incident.