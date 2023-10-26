North Yorkshire Police searching for Darlington man wanted in connection with burglary in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police have released an image of a man they are searching for who is wanted following a burglary that happened in Ripon earlier this year.
Matthew Segger, 35, from Darlington, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Ripon area back in August.
Despite extensive enquiries, he has not yet been located.
If you see him, or know where he is, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230155917 when providing any information.