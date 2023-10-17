North Yorkshire Police searching for 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Harrogate.

Grace was last seen at around 12.45am this morning (17 October) in Harrogate.

She is described as 5ft 1inch tall with long blonde hair and blue eyes and is of a slim build and pale complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black parka type coat with a fluffy hood, grey joggers and a black striped, dark t-shirt and trainers.

North Yorkshire Police is searching for 16-year-old Grace who has gone missing from Harrogate

It is possible that she may have made her way to West Yorkshire and maybe in the Bradford area.