North Yorkshire Police search for two men after Harrogate shop assault and theft
It happened at Marks and Spencer at Beech Avenue off Leeds Road at around lunchtime on February 23.
The theft involved a large quantity of meat.
When leaving, one suspect knocked an innocent member of the public to the floor.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call our Force Control Room on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240033392 when passing on information.