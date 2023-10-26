North Yorkshire Police renews CCTV appeal after man attacked with glass at Harrogate town centre bar
The incident happened at Montey's at 1am on Sunday, September 3 and involved a man being assaulted with glass, causing injury to his face.
The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV image or have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you are asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Sam Clarke.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230166084 when passing on any details.