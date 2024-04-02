North Yorkshire Police renew urgent appeal to find missing 25-year-old man from Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cao Xuan Tuan, 25, was last seen in the Harrogate area on Thursday, February 29.

Cao is Asian, with short straight black hair, brown eyes and around 5ft 6inch tall.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Cao’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to get in touch immediately.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Cao if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.”

If you believe you have seen Cao, or have information that could assist the police with their search, you should call 101.

If you know his immediate whereabouts, you should call 999.