North Yorkshire Police renew appeal to find missing Harrogate man wanted on recall to prison
Matthew Tuck, 29, is wanted on prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence having been released partway through an 18-month sentence for possessing a bladed article in public.
He is from the Harrogate area and may also be staying in Hull.
Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is now, to get in touch.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240074896 when providing any details.