North Yorkshire Police release two CCTV images of men after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at 9.55pm on Sunday, July 13 at Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road and involved the theft of alcohol.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250130005 when providing any details regarding the incident.