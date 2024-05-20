North Yorkshire Police release image of man they want to speak to following assault in Harrogate
The police want to speak to the man following an incident in which another man was assaulted near the Civic Centre on St Luke’s Avenue on March 23.
The man was walking a white dog at the time of the incident and officers believe he will have important information that will assist their investigation.
If you are the man in the image, or if you know who he is, you can email [email protected]
You can also call 101, select option two and ask for PC Mark Barber.
If you wish the remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240051372 when providing any details regarding the incident.