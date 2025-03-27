North Yorkshire Police release image of man after ladders stolen in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued an image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at around 6am on March 6 when a set of ladders were stolen on Stockwell Avenue.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250041869 when providing any details regarding the incident.