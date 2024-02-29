News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release image after man kicks out at dog in woods near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a public order incident that happened in a woods near Harrogate last month.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
The incident happened at Nidd Gorge Woods, at about 1.50pm on Sunday, January 21, where a man kicked out at a dog and tried to snatch a woman's phone when she took pictures of him.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the identity of the male in the photo as he may have important information that could help assist the police with their investigation.

The police have released a photo of a man they are searching for after he kicked out at a dog in Harrogate

Anyone with any information should email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Pc1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240014667 when providing any details.

