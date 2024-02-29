North Yorkshire Police release image after man kicks out at dog in woods near Harrogate
The incident happened at Nidd Gorge Woods, at about 1.50pm on Sunday, January 21, where a man kicked out at a dog and tried to snatch a woman's phone when she took pictures of him.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about the identity of the male in the photo as he may have important information that could help assist the police with their investigation.
Anyone with any information should email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Pc1668 Henderson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240014667 when providing any details.