North Yorkshire Police release CCTV of woman after over £200 worth of items stolen from shop in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Ripon.

It happened just after 9pm on Wednesday, October 23 at the Co-op on Leyburn Road in Masham and involved the theft of £207 worth of stock.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for a woman after over £200 worth of items were stolen from the Co-op in Masham

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240194290 when providing any details regarding the incident.