North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two women following theft at shop in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:02 BST

North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Ripon.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 22 when items worth more than £370 were stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the women pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released two CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Ripon

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC685 Hepworth.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250091688 when providing any details regarding the incident.

