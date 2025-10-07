North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two people following burglary overnight in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a commercial burglary in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 1am on Wednesday, October 1 when a business on Park Parade was targeted.

Officers are seeking to identify two individuals in connection with the investigation.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number when providing any details regarding the incident.