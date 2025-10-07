North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two people following burglary overnight in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a commercial burglary in Harrogate.
The incident happened at around 1am on Wednesday, October 1 when a business on Park Parade was targeted.
Officers are seeking to identify two individuals in connection with the investigation.
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number when providing any details regarding the incident.