North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men following theft at supermarket in Harrogate
It happened on Sunday, December 22 at Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road when items were taken from the store without being paid for.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise either of the men pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Colin Irvine.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240233523 when providing any details regarding the incident.