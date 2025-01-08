North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men following theft at supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

It happened on Sunday, December 22 at Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road when items were taken from the store without being paid for.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise either of the men pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released two CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to following a theft at Sainsbury's in HarrogateThe police have released two CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to following a theft at Sainsbury's in Harrogate
The police have released two CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to following a theft at Sainsbury's in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Colin Irvine.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240233523 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice