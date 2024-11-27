North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men following theft at supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at 3.18pm on November 10, at Sainsbury’s on Leeds Road, and involved the theft of £111.65 worth of stock.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 685 Hepworth. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240205803 when providing any details regarding the incident.